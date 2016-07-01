It's more than a job

Thu, 01/07/2016 - 4:08pm NortheastG1
Donald Fraser

   I’ve had the pleasure of working for two Community Newspapers, Inc. papers, The Clayton Tribune and now The Northeast Georgian. And I have to make a confession. I enjoy working for The Northeast Georgian more. While for a long time we had a cabin in Rabun County, when it came to buying a home here, after a move from Atlanta, we chose Habersham. 

        While I enjoyed Rabun’s people and history, when I started working here I was meeting and learning about my new homeplace and neighbors. That’s what I consider the people of Habersham County to be, my friends and neighbors. 

     I used to work in technical communication. Now, I try to be as untechnical as possible and still use my experience to explain what is happening on the beats I cover. So when I go out and cover a government meeting, a fundraising event or political event, I want to tell a story in the newspaper that places my neighbors at the event, if they couldn’t be there.

