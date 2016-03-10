The Mountain Traveler Fall 2016

The Mountain Traveler, the area’s most comprehensive guide to experiencing Northeast Georgia, marks its 25th anniversary in a Fall issue arriving this week.

The free, 164-page magazine is being distributed throughout the community. Pick up a copy at the Northeast Georgian office or at select establishments in Habersham county.

Inside, you’ll find features about destinations, shops and restaurants for newcomers to explore, or – if you’re a longtime local – rediscover in Habersham County and neighboring areas.

The Mountain Traveler is a publication of Community Newspapers, Inc.