It's more than a job

You could say I’ve had ink running through by veins since high school. Most of my life I’ve worked for The Northeast Georgian. Starting out in the mailroom, then moving into the darkroom. The darkroom went digital in the late 90’s so I learned all about computers at that time. Now I coordinate advertising - working with reps and the graphic department. To me it’s an honor to work here. Throughout my 28 years I’ve really met a lot of great people. I don’t think of it as a job, when it’s something you love.

I have two children, Tyler (22), Ally (19), and we still enjoy spending time together. I love my little town and enjoy community events and helping out when I can.

Thank you Habersham County for supporting The Northeast Georgian.