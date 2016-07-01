It's more than a job

I didn’t think it was possible to get “ink in my veins” but it happened. I have been with The Northeast Georgian for over 8 years now and I can say I am blessed. It’s a privilege to work with such great people who I call my other family.

I am the Regional Circulation Director and it’s very important that I make sure each of you get your newspaper. I enjoy getting to know our subscribers and hearing your stories. If you have any problems, please give me a call or email. I am here for you!

In addition to circulation, I am also the Northeast Georgia Bridal Show director and it’s so much fun to bring local businesses together with brides. The networking and friendships made during our shows have been a pleasure to see happen.

I and my precious daughter, Katie Foster, love this community. We enjoy being a part of our church and helping others as much as we can. One of our favorite verses is Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you” declares the Lord “plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

Thank you, Habersham County, for being a place we love to call our hometown!