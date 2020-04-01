April 1 Edition of The Northeast Georgian is available now

Subhead
Check out the headlines from the April 1 edition. Pick up your copy, or subscribe and log in online.
Body
HEADLINES IN THE NEW EDITION
- DPH reports two COVID-19 cases in Habersham County
- 6-year-old hit by DUI driver
- Local businesses find ways to march on
- Officers crack down as locals call for Atlantans to stay home
- Viral sensation 'bear hunt' comes to Habersham County neighborhood
- House Speaker urges primary delay in Georgia as secretary of state holds firm
- Locals volunteer for food delivery
All articles regarding public health in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will be FREE TO READ on our website.
Subscribe and have access to the full Edition of The Northeast Georgian online.