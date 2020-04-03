April 3 Edition of The Northeast Georgian is available now

Subhead
Check out the headlines from the April 3 edition. Pick up your copy, or subscribe and log in online.
Body
HEADLINES IN THE NEW EDITION
- Georgia shelter-in-place order begins 6 p.m. Friday
- Gainesville COVID-19 mobile units open
- Habersham County teacher uses 3D printer to make masks
- Locals come together to keep up supply of masks
- Demorest on fire over preliminary merger talks
- Small businesses can apply for federal assistance
- School meals program keeps growing
- Butterworth remebered as a calm, compassionate judge
- Preventing child abuse
- Backtracking; we need to know
