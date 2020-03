Body

Habersham County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The case was listed on the Georgia Department of Health’s web site when it was updated Friday at noon. There is no other information immediately available on the positive test and where the infection came from.

At noon Friday, there were 2,001 total cases in Georgia with 566 hospitalized and 64 deaths.

