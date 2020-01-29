January 29 Edition of The Northeast Georgian is available now

Subhead
Check out the headlines from the January 29 edition.
- Prison kitchen employee accused of sex assault on inmate
- Road rage may have caused Highway 365 wreck
- Livestock show program teaches kids work ethic, self-confidence
- Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in theft
- Baldwin listens to resident's concerns about water, sewer connections
- County Chairman Hall will not seek re-election
