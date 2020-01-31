January 31 Edition of The Northeast Georgian is available now

Subhead
Check out the headlines from the January 31 edition. Pick up your copy, or subscribe and log in online.
Body
HEADLINES IN THE NEW EDITION
- County officials try to figure out what's next for jail
- Wilkinson to run for Collins' Congressional seat
- Hall jumps right back in with Ga. Senate run
- Local doctor works as official physician for U.S. Olympic team
- Demorest faces questions about ‘junk’ bond rating
