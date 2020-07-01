July 1 Edition of The Northeast Georgian is available now

Subhead
Check out the headlines from the July 1 edition. Pick up your copy, or subscribe and log in online.
Image
Body
HEADLINES IN THE NEW EDITION
- Gov. Kemp extends COVID-19 social distancing rules
- Fishermen rescued after surviving boat accident
- Health officials seek to track down COVID-19 infections
- Harkness still tops Davis by 8 votes after two recounts
- Blitz Hall of Fame picks six Habersham County athletes
- Kemp signs budget with $2.2 billion in cuts
All articles regarding public health in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will be FREE TO READ on our website.
Subscribe and have access to the full Edition of The Northeast Georgian online.
Sign up by calling our office (706) 778-4215 or online.