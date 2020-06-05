June 5 Edition of The Northeast Georgian is available now

Subhead
Body
HEADLINES IN THE NEW EDITION
- Peaceful protest planned for Clarkesville today
- School tax stays strong; July 16 a big day for decisions on next school year
- Demorest cancels Fourth of July fireworks
- Delayed Election Day finally arrives in Georgia
- Demorest residents divided on political agendas
- Habersham County seeks to resolve remaining SPLOST issues
- Baldwin City Hall opens to the public Monday, June 8
- DACA student aims for nursing degree
- RING OF HONOR: Pulliam was possibly the hardest-hitting Raider of all
