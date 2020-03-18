March 18 Edition of The Northeast Georgian is available now

Subhead
- Habersham County looking for ways to pay for new jail
- Habersham County activates its coronavirus prevention plan
- Radio icon Billy Burrell celebrates 90th birthday with community
- Habersham County schools out until at least April
- Community works to feed families amid crisis
- Georgia getting in more COVID-19 test kits
- Spring Sports Suspended
- Hall of Fame CEO Baker touts American Values to Scouts
