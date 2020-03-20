March 20 Edition of The Northeast Georgian is available now

Subhead
Body
HEADLINES IN THE NEW EDITION
- Service industry taking a huge hit in Georgia
- Armed robber sought in Mt. Airy convenience store heist
- Georgia Senator tests positive for COVID-19
- Habersham Medical Center battles through virus, rough financial times
- Georgia prioritizes COVID-19 testing for those in most need
- Community tries to stay safe from COVID-19 outbreak
- Reiss has a heart for her patients
