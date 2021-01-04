U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia

Body

Tuesday’s U.S. Senate runoff was either the beginning of the end for folks who are worn out from a long election season, or perhaps the end of the beginning.

Close races were expected for the races between U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock, along with one-term senator David Perdue and challenger Jon Ossoff. More than a half-billion dollars will be spent between the four candidates and the political action committees that have poured money into the Peach State over the last two months.

Check back here Tuesday night for results of the two Senate runoff elections.