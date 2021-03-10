8U girls win state championship

The 8U Lady Raiders All-Star team won the GRPA Class B state championship Saturday with a 27-14 win over the Barrow County All-Stars. Pictured are team members (front, center) Chanelle Mattox, (middle, from left) Jansyn Purdy, Whitley Rider, Brinkley Gilleland, Kamryn McEntire, Teagen Hicks, Hadley Lovvorn, Ellie Sanders, Sophia Alvarez, (back) coach Jeremy Mattox and coach Brandy Lovvorn.

Habersham County’s 8U All-Star team won the Georgia Recreation and Park Association (GRPA) Class B state championship Saturday, as they used a big fourth quarter to sprint past the all-stars from…