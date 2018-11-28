Local artist spreads holiday cheer in Downtown Clarkesville

Sarah Samsel, shown bottom left, paints a “Swan Lake”-themed window display for The Market on Washington in downtown Clarkesville. Samsel is a local pressed-flower/cornhusk doll artist also known for her window art throughout the city – a job she does on the side in addition to serving as Clarkesville’s gardens and grounds coordinator. “I’ve never done something like this [painting] before,” she said as she free-handed one of the branches on the tree. “So I don’t really know how long it’s going to take, but I’m going to come back throughout the week to finish it.” The display will, no doubt, add to the Christmas spirit already spreading throughout the community as the month of December, and the events that go with it, draw near.