Drivers rescued, schools on two-hour delay as flash flood warning continues

Two Habersham County drivers were rescued Thursday from the tops of their vehicles after they got stuck in standing water due to the flash flooding over the last 24 hours.

Habersham County EMS Director Chad Black said Thursday that residents should avoid driving through standing water.

“Never attempt this, it’s extremely dangerous to not only citizens, but our personnel in having to rescue them,” Black said. “This also takes our personnel away from other calls that are occurring in the county and creates delays in other responses.”

Habersham County students stayed in school the full day Thursday to let conditions calm rather than dismiss early into the storm, Superintendent Matthew Cooper said. There will be a two-hour delay for staff and students Friday morning.

“Our concerns are that trees will fall as winds pick up tonight and that larger rivers and streams will crest overnight,” Cooper said. “We could also have power outages at schools. We do not want students, staff or buses driving in the dark.”

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

The Flash Flood Watch continues through this evening for portions of northeast Georgia and western North Carolina, including Habersham and Rabun County.

This excessive rainfall will cause flooding to develop and worsen through the day and into tonight. Rapid rises above bankfull on streams and creeks are likely to occur today, along with the threat of flooded roadways. Flooding is also likely on larger rivers, and this flooding would linger through Friday.

Rainfall of more than five inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides. If you live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten. Consider postponing travel along mountain roads during the period of heavy rainfall. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.