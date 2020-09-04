Fall Mountain Traveler cover contest still open

Body

With colorful leaves and breathtaking scenery, fall in the Northeast Georgia mountains is the most beautiful time of year.

If you have a photograph that represents this beauty, it could be featured on the cover of The Mountain Traveler’s fall 2020 edition.

The Mountain Traveler is a full-color regional visitor and travel guide for Northeast Georgia.

Publisher Alan NeSmith invites local photographers to submit their photographic representations of fall in the region. Suggested subjects could include points of interest, natural features or scenic views. Photographs including people enjoying the surroundings will be given additional consideration.

The magazine publishes the week of Sept. 21 and will be distributed at visitor centers, chambers of commerce and retail outlets throughout the region during fall and winter.

The winner of the cover contest will receive $100.

Criteria for entering:

• Photographer must live in Dawson, Habersham, Hall, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union or White counties;

• Photograph must be taken in Dawson, Habersham, Hall, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union or White counties;

• Photographer may submit up to five images;

• Photographer should submit vertical images;

• Photographs must be high resolution;

• Photographer should leave room at the top of the image for the magazine logo;

• Photography must not include a commercial entity;

• Submission of a photo gives Community Newspapers Inc. the right to publish the photo in The Mountain Traveler magazine;

• Each entry should include the photographer’s name and place of residence, where and when the photo was taken, and the names of any people in the photo, if possible.

The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7.

Qualifying images should be submitted via email to specialpublications@cninewspapers.com.

For more information, call NeSmith at 706-778-4215.