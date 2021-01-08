Body

Private services for Retha Mae Fountain Wrenn, 86, of Clarkesville, will be held in Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Wrenn passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Habersham Home East following an extended illness.

Born Nov. 21, 1934. in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Fountain and Montaree Rowland Fountain. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Donald L. Wrenn; great-grandson, Kase Bramlette; sister, Tommy Broome; and sister-in-law, Linda Wrenn

She was a homemaker and helped take care of her three grandchildren. She was a member of Hollywood Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time at home with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she loved planting a garden and working in her flower beds.

Mrs. Wrenn is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Kathy Wrenn, and Reid and Louise Wrenn, both of Clarkesville; grandchildren and spouses, Jordan and Macon Wrenn of Clarkesville, Brittany and Dustin Allen of Clarkesville, and Shelby and Michael Bramlette of Cleveland; two great-grandsons, Sawyer Allen and Jacob "Jake" Wrenn; great-granddaughter, Emery Bramlette; and siblings, Linda Mabry and Randall Fountain.

The family would like to thank the staff at Habersham Home East and caregiver, Martha Allen for the love and care they shared.

Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.

