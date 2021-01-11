Demorest council delays purchase of SPLOST fire truck

Demorest Fire Chief Ken Ranalli explains the process his staff has to go through to get additional lighting at an emergency scene, including pulling a generator stored in the department’s pump truck. The truck has been in service in Demorest for 25 years.

For the fourth-straight meeting, the Demorest City Council debated whether to commit to purchasing a fire truck, and for the fourth time, they declined to approve it at Tuesday’s meeting that went…