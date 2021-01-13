Mealor tapped as county chairman, board hears concerns about Chase Road development

Habersham County’s Board of Commissioners assumed its shape for the next two years as (top row from left) Commissioner Jimmy Tench, Chairman Dustin Mealor, Vice Chair Tim Stamey joined (bottom from left) Commissioners Bruce Harkness and Bruce Palmer at their first meeting Monday. Presiding over the election for chairman was attorney Donnie Hunt (far right).

Dustin Mealor took his place as chairman of the Habersham County Board of Commissioners Monday night after being the only commissioner nominated for the job. Mealor was elected chairman by a 4…