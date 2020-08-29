ARDEO investigation nets five suspects, along with drugs, guns and cash

Body

After a several month-long drug trafficking investigation conducted by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), a search warrant was executed Friday at 741 Grant Mill Road in Alto and a traffic stop was made on Highway 365 in Cornelia.

The search warrant and traffic stop yielded approximately 100 grams of meth, approximately 15 grams of heroin, firearms, pills, and other illegal narcotics along with several thousand dollars. The approximate street value of the drugs is $8,000.

The following individuals were arrested during this investigation:

• Christopher Kyle Lee (21, Alto) – possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm during commission of crime;

• Jennifer Sullivan (34, Baldwin) – possession of methamphetamine;

• Erica Bergman (31, Dacula) – possession of methamphetamine;

• Thomas “Tommy” Gannon (31, Alto) – trafficking methamphetamine, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, possession with intent of heroin, and possession of oxycodone;

• Marina Whitaker (29, Clarkesville) – possession of methamphetamine with intent, and possession of heroin with intent.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated. For additional information about Appalachian RDEO or to provide tips on criminal activity look for ARDEO@appalachiandtf on twitter or follow on facebook@appalachianrdeo and/or Instagram.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of sheriff’s offices across the region, including Habersham County.