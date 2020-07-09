Busy holiday weekend for hikers, tow trucks

Crowds were heavy at Panther Creek on Fourth of July weekend, including some cars that were towed for being illegally parked.

Crowds were heavy at Panther Creek on Fourth of July weekend, including some cars that were towed for being illegally parked.

Some patrons of Panther Creek had a rough holiday weekend visit to Habersham County. A seemingly endless parade of tow trucks has been making the trip from Panther Creek to Cornelia the last…