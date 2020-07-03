Cornelia to consider an entertainment district

-
The marked area is where the entertainment district in Cornelia could be.
-
Cornelia could have an incentive for business owners to invest there if the city passes an ordinance delineating an entertainment district where patrons have more freedoms to enjoy food and alcoholic beverages.
When having fun in groups is finally safe and legal again, Cornelia wants to be ready.
The city heard a proposal last month from Heath Barrett, Chairman of the Downtown Development Authority…
