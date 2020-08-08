Cornelia settles into its new city hall, police facility

Cornelia's new city hall is open for business and will house all of the city's administrative personnel.

The architecture of the new city hall included elements of the train depot and Chenocetah Tower.the

Cornelia Assistant Police Chief Jonathon Roberts (left) and Lt. Kevin Marsteller were excited to show off the new evidence room for the one and only time ever during Wednesday’s move-in.

The new Cornelia courtroom has plenty of space for attendees of future commission meetings and legal hearings.

The city of Cornelia has a new home base for its entire staff, and they are hoping it will last them at least the next 50 years. City employees spent most of Tuesday and Wednesday moving from…