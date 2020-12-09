COVID-19 rate seven times higher than a month ago in Habersham County

Body

With 330 new positive COVID-19 cases the last two weeks, Habersham County has shot up to another ignominious record with the highest positive rate of the entire pandemic for the fifth time this month.

On Monday, the seven-day moving average rose to 28 cases per day, with 2,547 cases reported since the pandemic began (5.4% of the county’s population). There have been 82 deaths reported in Habersham County, including seven in the last month since cases began to rise again.

Habersham County had its moving rate down to 4.1 cases per day on Nov. 8, but that figure has increased nearly sevenfold.

“Habersham Medical has been at about 85% or 90% capacity but is poised to continue to deal with the increased patient load that we are witnessing,” Habersham Medical Center CEO Tyler Williams said. “This increase is a combination of the normal patients we expect to see on a season basis as well as patients suffering from COVID-19. Of course, this puts a strain on HMC and its employees but we are making do at this time.”

Students have been back in school from the Thanksgiving break since Nov. 30, and there are 23 active student cases in the Habersham County School system along with 16 staff cases.

Habersham Central has seven active student cases, while North Habersham Middle School has six students who are positive for the highest number at that school since the semester began.

Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) saw a surge in COVID-19 cases over the Thanksgiving weekend with 181 confirmed cases admitted on Dec. 1 alone at its hospitals and long-term care facilities combined.

“Both the percentage of tests coming back positive and the number of people who need to be admitted to the hospital have been steadily climbing all month – to today’s record high for the system,” said Dr. Clifton Hastings, Chief of Medical Staff for Northeast Georgia Medical System. “We’re headed for a new peak and the only question is, how high will this peak be?”

NGHS also anticipates an increase in the number of people seeking COVID-19 testing in the coming weeks.

“Not only are more people seeking the test because they’re ill, but we expect many will want to get tested so they’ll know whether it’s safe to see family during the holidays,” said Bobby Norris, vice president of operations for Northeast Georgia Physicians Group. “We absolutely want people who think they’re sick to get tested so they can take precautions to protect others, but we also want to avoid premature testing that gives people a false sense of security.”

While they are more readily available now than they were at the onset of the pandemic, testing supplies are still limited, and for most, there is a 2-3 day wait for test results.

NGHS recommends planning lower risk activities for the remainder of the holiday season, like smaller events for just your own household or virtual gatherings so you can visit with loved ones remotely and safely.

“We know people are tired of hearing about wearing masks, washing hands and watching their distance,” Hastings said. “Trust me, our nurses, doctors and other staff are tired, too. But those are the only actions that can limit the spread of the virus. The entire spirit of the holidays is to think about others first and doing whatever you can to help them, so I hope everyone really takes that to heart and protects the people they love the most.”