Demorest mayor, state rep inquire with AG's office about police chief hire

The Northeast Georgian is investigating the recent firing of Demorest Police Chief Robin Krockum as well as the swearing in of interim Police Chief Greg Ellingson, who was a former Police Chief for the city.

Mayor Rick Austin has said he is outraged on this matter as he witnessed the firing Thursday afternoon and was shocked to learn of Ellingson’s swearing in Thursday night at City Hall. City Attorney Joey Homans said he was unaware of the swearing in as well.

Homans confirmed that City Manager Kim Simonds has the power to fire any department head per the city charter. However, in regard to appointing a new department director “the city manager nominates and then the council confirms,” Homans said in his reference to the charter.

Austin said he has reached out to Georgia Rep. Terry Rogers (R-Clarkesville) regarding this matter.

“Mayor Austin and I had a conversation and he was wondering about the possibility of a clarification from the state. I told him that I was uncertain – that I would reach out to the Attorney General’s Office to see if a clarification could be coming or what the procedure would need to be,” Rogers said. “I have reached out to the Attorney General [Chris Carr] but have not heard from him yet which is not surprising with the limited staff available at this time. Should the Attorney General need follow up or have a possible solution, I would have them talk with the city of Demorest attorney.”

