Doctor gives tips on proper mask usage

The Northeast Georgian spoke with Dr Laura Heringer of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics at Habersham Medical Center to confirm some of the best practices with mask usage in public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heringer said masks should be worn any time someone is in a public setting, especially when you may be near people. This includes grocery stores, pharmacies and places of work.

She said it is not recommended to wear gloves in public.

“Using good hand hygiene is the recommended practice. Wash your hands for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer as often as possible,” Heringer said.

“Recent studies have shown that a significant number of people with the novel coronavirus are contagious even though they don’t show symptoms,” she said. “We also know that this virus is highly contagious and can be transmitted by being close to others while speaking, coughing, sneezing, or touching your face.”

She said the public should use homemade face masks made of cotton, while surgical and N95 respirators should be donated to Habersham Medical Center.

Cloth face coverings should:

· Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face;

· Be secured with ties or ear loops;

· Include multiple layers of fabric;

· Allow for breathing without restriction;

· Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.

PUTTING ON A MASK

· Use a freshly laundered mask.

· Make sure it has a proper and tight fit around your face with enough comfort for breathing.

WEARING A MASK

Heringer said that when in public, assume the outside of the mask is contaminated and treat it as such. Avoid touching the mask as that can contaminate your hands.

REMOVING IT

· Do not touch the front of the mask. Untie it from behind or unhook it from your ears.

· Put it immediately in a laundry machine or a bucket of soapy water. Wash it with detergent and hot water.

· Wash your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds after removing the mask and before touching anything else.

OTHER TIPS

Homemade cotton masks can be used as long as they fit correctly and the fabric remains intact. They must be washed after every time they are used according to Heringer. Habersham Medical Center, Northeast Georgia Health System and the CDC offer mask construction directions on their websites.

Even if residents follow proper mask usage, Heringer still reminds readers that staying home should still be the first priority.

“It is essential to stress that using masks do not stop the recommendation to remain home as much as possible, and when necessary to go out, to remain six feet away from others,” she said.

“A combination of masks, physical distancing, and hand hygiene is the best practice. “