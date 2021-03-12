Eligibility for vaccines adds adults over 55, certain medical conditions on March 15

Body

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and Gov. Brian Kemp today announced the state will expand its vaccine eligibility Monday, March 15, to include adults aged 55 and older, individuals with disabilities and certain medical conditions. Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities are already eligible for vaccination.

This expansion now includes disabilities caused by an injury (e.g., traumatic brain injury or spinal cord injury), a disability due to a longstanding condition that could cause vision loss, nerve damage or loss of a limb, or a disability due to illness such as ALS or multiple sclerosis.

The medical conditions referenced are:

• Asthma (moderate to severe);

• Cancer;

• Cerebrovascular disease;

• Chronic kidney disease;

• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Cystic Fibrosis;

• Diabetes;

• Hypertension or high blood pressure Heart conditions;

• Immunocompromised Liver disease Neurologic conditions Overweight and obesity Pregnancy;

• Pulmonary fibrosis;

• Sickle Cell Disease Thalassemia (blood disorder).

To find a vaccine location near you or to schedule an appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

To use the mass vaccination site in Habersham County, go to myvaccinegeorgia.com.

For individuals aged 16 and 17 who are in an eligible population for vaccination, Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for these ages. Please schedule an appointment at CVS or Walgreens or at one of the GEMA mass vaccination sites to ensure Pfizer vaccine is available to you.