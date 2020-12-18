Family Resource Center gives families something to celebrate

Shown (from left) are Lowe’s Cornelia Store Manager Jeremy Gattis, Lowe’s Cash Management Specialist Marianne Longerbone, Family Resource Center Home Visiting Coordinator Melanie Allen, volunteer Cynthia Wade and Family Resource Center Board Member Leigh Johnson. MELANIE ALLEN/Submitted

Different community organizations have been hard at work after partnering with the Family Resource Center to act as Santa’s elves during the holidays to help those in need. FRC, located in…