Flight medic honored for 20 years of service

Master Flight Paramedic Frank De Armas (right) was honored on Friday for his 20 years of service, which is a rare accomplishment in the industry.

Frank De Armas celebrated over 2,000 flights as a flight paramedic with his colleagues Air Life North Georgia Area Manager Joe Pardue, Habersham Emergency Services Director Chad Black and others.

Imagine saving one life and changing the whole trajectory of a family tree. Now, imagine being a flight paramedic having done over 2,000 flights in 20 years. “That’s an amazing number of…