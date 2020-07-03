Georgia budget cuts not as bad as feared

In the state’s $25.9 million budget signed by Gov. Brian Kemp Tuesday afternoon, state agencies only saw a 10% cut to their budgets, a reduction from the 14% originally thought to be coming when the session resumed on June 15.

