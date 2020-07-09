Habersham Central High School prom canceled

Body

Habersham Central High School had plans to kick off a week of senior activities at the end of July with a prom, but Principal Jonathan Stribling canceled those plans Tuesday.

Graduation is still scheduled for July 31 at Raider Stadium for now.

“As upsetting as this news is, I want you to know this decision was not made lightly and I had hoped we could still hold this memorable event,” Stribling said in a letter posted to Facebook. “This decision was made in accordance with Governor Kemp’s executive orders and out of an abundance of caution for our students, guests and faculty.”

The senior cookout and honors programs scheduled for that week are still on, Stribling said.

“These activities can be managed very differently than prom, and I am hopeful each of these events can happen,” Stribling said. “The situation remains fluid and details will be forthcoming. Habersham Central High School remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of our students, staff and community.”