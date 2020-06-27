Habersham County Board of Elections to meet about discrepancies in District 4 recount vote totals

The Habersham County Board of Elections is holding a special meeting Saturday to address discrepancies in the vote totals that have arisen in the District 4 County Commission race.
The recount started Wednesday but hit a snag when the vote totals were not adding up from the votes collected in the June 9 election.
The board will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday to recount early votes and Election Day ballots, including a trip to the courthouse “to see if any ballots are stuck in the side pocket located inside each scanner,” a release from the Habersham County Elections Office said.
The recount is to determine the runner-up to incumbent and vote leader Natalie Crawford in the District 4 race between Bruce Harkness and Trent Davis. Harkness led Davis by eight votes in the certified election results, but the unaccounted-for votes are making certification of the recount difficult.
Harkness or Davis will go on to face Crawford in the runoff Aug. 11 for a seat on the county commission. There is no Democratic challenger in that district.
