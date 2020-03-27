Habersham County Jail taking every possible precaution

Body

Habersham County Sheriff’s deputies are working hard to keep the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus from hitting the Habersham County Jail.

Sheriff Joey Terrell said every single person entering the jail – officers included – get their temperature taken before they come in. He said a couple of potential inmates had fevers and were turned away, with deputies writing up warrants and citations with plans to pick up the suspect at a later time when their health status was confirmed.

Habersham County Jail has an outdated ventilation system that could compromise the health of inmates and officers alike if the virus were to spread there. “We have to take every precaution to make sure we don’t get this in the jail,” Terrell said.

There are no visitors currently allowed at the facility.

Terrell has been using the same Bioesque Botanical Disinfectant spray that Emergency Services Director Chad Black has used for his paramedics and potential patients, and he has been using it everywhere.

“We spray the entire jail once a week with it,” Terrell said. “We are not taking any chances. We sprayed the cells, the administration offices, investigators’ offices, patrol cars … we have even sprayed down some of the Georgia State Patrol’s cars with it.”

Terrell said his deputies are asking more specific health questions to folks who call for non-emergency assistance.

While courts are closed for trials, suspects arrested are still getting bond and probation hearings to process their situations. “If we didn’t do that, everything we do would come to a grinding halt,” Terrell said.