Habersham County schools closed for two weeks; Tallulah Falls out until April 14; Piedmont extends spring break

Statement by Habersham Superintendent Matthew Cooper:



Governor Kemp has issued a call to action for educational leaders saying we should consider closing schools for the next two weeks. The Habersham County School System will respond to the Governor’s call to action by closing all schools for students from Monday March 16 through Friday March 27. This means schools will be closed for students for two weeks starting Monday. We will notify parents if it becomes necessary to extend this closure.



Closing schools for a period of time is a proactive measure to prevent the Coronavirus from entering a school and from spreading in our community.



The “Learning from home plan” will begin for students on Tuesday March 17. Schools will share with parents specific information regarding the plan by Monday afternoon.

Information regarding the plan will also be available on the school system website by Monday afternoon. Friday and Monday will be teacher work days and will give staff an opportunity to finalize the plan for students. Friday was already scheduled as a student holiday.

TALLULAH FALLS OUT UNTIL APRIL 14

Tallulah Falls School will be suspending on-campus classes at the end of the academic day Friday. The target date for on-campus classes to resume is Tuesday, April 14.

A statement from Dr. Larry Peavey, Head of School, was released today.

“We will continue to monitor and re-evaluate this decision as we get closer to that date. Students will be instructed to take home chrome books/chargers, textbooks and all other items necessary for the online learning experience.

“As we continue to monitor the developing situation of Covid-19, our thoughts are always centered on decisions that are best for our students, faculty and staff. Over the past 24 hours, we have witnessed the cancellations of major events around the country. These are days that are unprecedented in the lives of our students.

“Students will continue their academic classes through the use of online learning opportunities provided through the Google platform. Teachers and IT staff members will be working with them today to facilitate the transition to online learning. Online classes will begin on Wednesday, March 18. Information about TFS online learning will be communicated, Monday, March 16 from your academic deans.

“In order to protect all of our stakeholders, all after school activities, practices and games have been suspended until further notice. The school will re-evaluate these activities and communicate plans as soon as conditions develop.

“Our dormitories will remain open for students unable to travel home and we will be working with those students who need assistance in making plans. Jimmy Franklin, Dean of Students, will be communicating and working with boarding parents to ensure a smooth transition for students returning home.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we take this next step. As always, the safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority. In all situations there is opportunity for growth. “Paraphrasing one of our parents, ‘While it is necessary for students to learn all the knowledge and practices on how to protect themselves, I think it is very important for them to also learn to understand respect, responsibility, self-discipline, courage and care during this pandemic. I’m proud that Tallulah Falls School is helping them grow and will be with them as always.’

“We are happy to answer any questions you may have regarding school activities or the coronavirus. Please contact our Middle School Academic Dean and risk management representative, David Chester at 706-839-2045 or David.Chester@tallulahfalls.org.”

PIEDMONT EXTENDS SPRING BREAK

Piedmont College announced today that it has extended spring break for a week and is moving all classroom instruction online beginning March 23 until further notice.

All other normal operations will continue, and the campus will remain open. Staff will continue reporting to work.

Following the advice of public health experts, all athletic contests and other on-campus events have been suspended or postponed until further notice.

The campus will remain open to visitors. However, those who are experiencing flu-like symptoms or have been in contact with those who have should not come to campus.