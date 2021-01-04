Habersham County schools going virtual through at least Jan. 25

Body

Habersham County Schools will be closed the next two days as the school system prepares to more to virtual learning from Jan. 7 until at least Jan. 25.

After a meeting Monday afternoon with school administrators, it was determined that Habersham County has no fewer than 35 staff members and 12 bus drivers affected by COVID-19, which made it impossible to reopen Tuesday as planned. Other surrounding counties have nearly all decided to go at least this first week back from the holidays in virtual learning to see how things go with the spread of the virus.

“I have said from the beginning that we would keep our schools open as long as we had staff available to transport students to school, feed our students, and to teach our students,” Superintendent Matthew Cooper said. “I regret that based on the diminishing availability of staff, we have no choice but to delay the return of our students from the Christmas holidays.

“I want to emphasize that online learning will be temporary. I want our students back in school as soon as we have staff available to do so.”

Read more in the midweek edition of The Northeast Georgian.