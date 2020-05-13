Habersham County Schools' summer meals program starts June 1

Body

After serving an expected 180,000 meals from the closure of schools March 17 to the end of the school year, Habersham County Schools will serve summer meals with 13 pickup locations.

The summer meal program will run from June 1 to July 23 and will be available to any child 18 years or younger.

“Forty dedicated school nutrition employees have worked tirelessly each day to provide a hot meal for lunch and a breakfast for the following day to many children.” Nutrition Director Andrea Thomas said. “These employees are definitely some of our hometown heroes during these unprecedented times.”

Meals will be available Monday through Thursday each week. Thursday’s meal will include a meal for Friday.

School drive-thru locations beginning June 1 include:

• Baldwin Elementary, 12:05-12:25 p.m.;

• Cornelia Elementary, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;

• Clarkesville Elementary, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;

• Demorest Elementary, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;

• Fairview Elementary, 11:15-11:35 a.m.;

• Hazel Grove Elementary, 11:45 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.;

• Level Grove Elementary, 11:45 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.;

• Woodville Elementary, 12:20-12:40 p.m.

Additional community drive-thru locations include:

• Old Ingles Parking lot, Clarkesville, 11:10-11:30 a.m.;

• Meadowbrook Community Laundry, 830 W. Airport Road, Baldwin 11:10-11:30 a.m.;

• Whispering Woods Community, 230 Wayside Street, Cornelia, 11:40 a.m. to noon;

• Alto Baptist Church, 210 BC Grant Road, Alto, 12:45-1 p.m.;

• Grier Peach Orchard, 173 Herring Mill Road, Alto 12:20-12:40 p.m.

Meals will not be provided the week of May 25 in order to give the nutrition program time to plan and prepare for the summer program, nor on July 1 or July 2.