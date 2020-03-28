Habersham County's first COVID-19 case deleted from DPH site

Body

Habersham County had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 coronavirus reported by the Department of Public Health on Friday, but the case was no longer listed by Friday night.

Dave Palmer from District 2 Public Health was unable to provide any information on the positive case or why it disappeared.

"I know that we have had some issues with the results we get back from labs," Palmer said. "If a person got tested at a provider in Habersham and lived in another county it could be sent to DPH incorrectly."

Habersham County Chairman Stacy Hall said during Saturday morning's county commission conference call that he also sought clarity on the positive case reported and did not receive any information from public health officials.

Habersham Medical Center is not treating any COVID-19 patients at this time, CEO Lynn Boggs said Friday.

The DPH report at noon Saturday did not include any cases in Habersham County.

At noon Saturday, there were 2,366 total cases in Georgia with 617 hospitalized and 69 deaths.

Check back here as The Northeast Georgian will update with any specifics as they become available.