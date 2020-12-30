Habersham Medical Center continues vaccinations in Phase 1A

Body

Habersham Medical Center had administered 85 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through Tuesday, with another vaccination clinic for frontline healthcare workers scheduled for Wednesday.

Phase 1A of the vaccinations includes the staffs of local doctors’ officers as well as employees of the hospital. Those will continue to be the only ones receiving the vaccine for now.

The first shipment that came in just before Christmas contained 500 doses of the vaccine.

Even if everyone in Phase 1A who wants the shot gets it with some left over, HMC will have to seek guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health before proceeding on to Phase 1B, which includes police and fire personnel, teachers, air traffic controllers, power and water plant employees, grocery workers and adults 65 and over with health complications.

Phase 1C includes all adults over 65 and their caregivers, along with adults below that age with health concerns.

COVID-19 cases in Habersham County have dropped slightly from its pandemic peak of 46.9 cases per day on Dec. 21 to 36.9 cases per day through Monday. There have been 86 deaths reported in Habersham County due to COVID-19.