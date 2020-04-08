Habersham Medical Center will be able to seek bonds up to $5.2 million amid financial crisis relating to pandemic

Body

The Habersham County Commission approved a resolution Wednesday night to allow Habersham Medical Center to seek a bond up to the amount of $5.2 million to try and stem the tide of its recurring financial hardships that have been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money would be on a 2% interest rate over a seven-year amortization, and the hospital would not be able to draw down all the money at once.

Habersham Medical Center was $2.9 million in the red for this fiscal year through February.

