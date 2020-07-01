Harkness still tops Davis by 8 votes after two recounts

Trent Davis (seated left) listens to the Board of Elections’ announcement of the recount results Monday night.

The Habersham County Board of Elections and Registration met Saturday to recount absentee ballot batches. From left are Board Vice-Chairman Paul Cordella, board member Linda Hall, Elections Supervisor Laurel Ellison, Board Chairman Carroll Jeffers, and board members Mary Lou Graden and Carolyn Steinhaus. Photo by ERIC PEREIRA

Natalie Crawford and Bruce Harkness will face off for the county commission seat in District 4 on Aug. 11.

Five days and two recounts later, Bruce Harkness still had an eight-vote lead over Trent Davis in the District 4 county commission race, putting the former Demorest councilman in the Aug. 11…