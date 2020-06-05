Hundreds gather for peaceful demonstration in Clarkesville

Body

On Friday evening, protestors gathered peacefully around Clarkesville’s downtown gazebo to speak out against systemic racism and police brutality in the United States.

The protest, which was organized by Anna Venter and Leslie Terrell, a teacher at the Habersham County Ninth Grade Academy, saw more than 150 protestors from Habersham County and the surrounding areas show up.

The demonstration featured speeches from Habersham County residents, students and government and religious leaders. Many shared stories detailing incidents of racism they experienced in the past, while others spoke on the importance of uniting to fight racism and injustice present in the U.S. today.

The demonstration also featured music from local musicians and worship leaders. Following the closing prayer, several protestors broke off and marched a lap around Clarkesville’s downtown area while filling the air with chants.

“It’s awesome to see all these folks come together in unity and that’s what it’s about,” said Sheriff Joey Terrell. “I keep seeing the word ‘unity’ around everywhere, and it resonates through my mind. We’re so blessed to live where we do in Habersham County.”

Leslie Terrell echoed the sheriff’s sentiment and added that she hopes Friday’s show of unity will continue to be shown through action to bring change in the community and country.

“I’m hoping we can use this momentum to actually create and bring some change,” she said.

Read more about the historic event in Wednesday’s event of The Northeast Georgian.