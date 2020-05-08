Krockum's attorney says former Demorest chief would be 'ecstatic' to return

Body

Former Demorest police chief Robin Krockum is more than ready to return to his leadership role, according to his attorney Tom Kirkbride who is representing him on the matter of his termination on April 16.

“Robin is ecstatic and he feels vindicated in this. And he is ready to return to the position of the chief as soon as we can get two issues resolved,” Kirkbride said.

Those issues are ensuring an amicable settlement for the damages that he sustained following his termination and the chain of command/reporting structure with Kim Simonds still remaining as the City Manager.

“Robin is prepared to go back to work today,” he said.

According to his April 22 separation notice, Krockum was terminated for “performance issues.” Mayor Rick Austin provided a notice dated April 30 which said he was terminated because of “insubordination and failure to follow the chain of command.”

