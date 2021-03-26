Lake Russell forest managed with next generation in mind

-
The Smooth Coneflower is one of the many plants officials hope to see restored to the Lake Russell WMA. Through various techniques, like controlled burns and vegetative treatments, removing non-native competitors, they are hopeful the flowers can flourish someday in their habitat with little to no human involvement.
The United States Forest Service’s (USFS) mission is to promote healthy forests, but according to USFS Public Affairs Officer Steven Bekkerus, doing that is more difficult and complex than some…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.