Multiple long rescues at Panther Creek have tied up crews on weekends

Panther Creek’s beautiful scenery and serene natural settings attract tourists daily, but Habersham County has needed to undergo multiple four-hour-plus rescues in the last five weeks. Photo by SAMANTHA SINCLAIR/CNI News Service

Panther Creek was the site of two more major emergency calls over the weekend, including a medical emergency resulting in a 23-year-old woman’s death. Dispatch got a call around 9:45 p.m…