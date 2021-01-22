Nonprofit group works toward 'everyday good'

-
Local nonprofit The Everyday Good is currently working with a local family to finish a basement to expand sleeping, learning and work space. Shown, from left, are Ken Johnson, and Stacy and Ivy Hall.
Around Christmastime in 2012, Heather Burke-Cody and a group of friends invited the community to provide Christmas gifts to local families in need. What began as a way to help 10 families in the…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.