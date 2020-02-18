Rep. Terry Rogers will not seek re-election in 2020

Body

Rep. Terry Rogers (R-Clarkesville) has decided he will not seek re-election for a sixth term in the Georgia House of Representatives.

“The time has now come for me to step away and go in a different direction,” Rogers said in a release Monday. “After much prayer and many talks with family and friends, I have decided not to seek re-election this year. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made, but in my heart I know it is the right one.”

