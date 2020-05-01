Shelter in place over for some, still on for at-risk population

Body

Georgia’s shelter-in-place order expired at midnight Thursday, but Gov. Brian Kemp has asked those at highest risk from COVID-19 to continue staying home.

“To protect vulnerable populations, I will sign an order today requiring medically fragile and elderly Georgians to continue to shelter in place through June 12, 2020,” Kemp said via press release, forgoing his now-commonplace Thursday press conferences. “In addition, I will order long-term care facilities – including nursing homes, personal care homes, assisted living facilities, and similar community living homes – to utilize enhanced infection control protocols, ensure safer living conditions, and protect residents and staff from coronavirus exposure.”

Even with the shelter-in-place order ending, Kemp asked Georgians to stay home whenever possible.

“I want to thank the people of our great state who heeded public health advice, afforded us time to bolster our healthcare infrastructure, and flattened the curve,” Kemp said. “We were successful in these efforts, but the fight is far from over.”

Habersham County was at 256 positive cases and eight deaths on Thursday afternoon, according to the Department of Public Health. Georgia has 26,208 cases and 1,128 deaths.

Six of the eight Habersham residents who have died from COVID-19 are women – ages 38, 40, 51, 63, 79 and 99 – along with 74-year-old and 87-year-old males, according to the DPH database.

Four of the deceased patients are listed as having previous health issues, while the other four are listed as unknown.

Sunday’s drive-thru testing event in Cornelia netted 67 positive cases out of 302 results available by Thursday afternoon. Habersham Medical Center spokesperson Kesha Clinkscale said the remaining 33 tests from the event were still pending.

Kemp added that Georgia businesses must continue to operate with strict social distancing and sanitation rules to keep customers and employees safe through May 13. Those rules vary by business type for a measured, health-driven approach.

“The health and well-being of Georgians are my top priorities, and my decisions are based on data and advice from health officials. I will do what is necessary to protect the lives – and livelihoods – of our people,” Kemp said.