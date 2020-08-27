Tallulah Falls begins new school journey with protocols in place

Dallas Barron demostrates Tallulah Falls’ blended learning technology for the 2020-21 school year. The system helps international students participate until they can return to campus later this semester.

Dr. Larry Peevy, Head of School for Tallulah Falls, demostrates use of a face shield that will be issued to every student. Face coverings will be used in the halls but the shields allow students and teachers to see each others’ faces during instruction.

Liana Wellborn demonstrates the spraying of the bioesque solution that will help sanitize classrooms at Tallulah Falls School.

Tallulah Falls' dining hall capacity has been reduced from 250 to 100 due to social distancing.